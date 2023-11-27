Whoopi Goldberg Slams Critics of Dolly Parton’s Cowboys Cheerleaders Outfit

Following Dolly Parton’s polarizing halftime performance at the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day football game, which featured the 77-year-old country legend wearing a Cowboys cheerleader outfit, Parton’s younger sister Stella posted a strongly worded message on X for those who criticized her famous sibling’s fashion choice. Now, Whoopi Goldberg has followed suit, emphatically defending Parton during Monday’s episode of ABC’s The View.

“Apparently, my turkey wasn’t the only subject online that people were hating,” Goldberg said on the daytime chat show. “Seventy-seven-year-old superstar Dolly Parton stole the show on Thanksgiving at the Cowboys-Commanders game dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, but some critics told her to act her age. Bite me!”

The comedian and The View co-host continued, “Shame, shame on y’all. She’s somebody who doesn’t care what you think. She’s someone who’s thinking for herself, and I’d like to see each and every one of you haters … do half of what she did on that stage. Let’s see your dance videos that you haven’t cleaned up. Don’t be shady, man. Life’s too short.”

In case you missed, Parton wore what appeared to be a revealing outfit inspired by the Cowboys cheerleaders’ famous costume, complete with white hot pants and a navy-blue halter top, although what looked like her bare midriff actually was a flesh-colored body suit.

“If I look like that in one of them Cowboys things, I might have everything out,” The View co-host Sunny Hostin added.

Parton’s performance, which took place at AT&T Texas Stadium in Dallas, featured abbreviated renditions of her hits “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” as well as a medley of the Queen classics “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions,” a studio version of which also appears on her new studio album, Rockstar.

Earlier on Monday, Stella Parton took to her X account to post the following message: “I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving. To those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels, I say fuck yourself. Shame on you not her.”

Meanwhile, as previously reported, Rockstar has just debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, making it Dolly Parton’s highest-charting album ever on the tally. The record also bowed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales list, her first-ever album to reach the pinnacle of that tally in the chart’s 32-year history.

(Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)