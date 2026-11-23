We often associate hit singles with fame and, in turn, wealth. It’s easy to assume that the rock stars riding high in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 are also swimming in money. While billionaire musicians exist, this was hardly the case for Queen, who scored their first No. 1 hit in the United States while living in glorified squalor across the pond in the United Kingdom. Indeed, their lives couldn’t have been any more different than the one outlined in the 1974 hit “Killer Queen”.

“She keeps her Moët et Chandon in her pretty cabinet,” Freddie Mercury begins the slinky, flamboyant track. With plenty of campy whimsy and rock ‘n’ roll machismo, “Killer Queen” became an instant classic and established their sound with the rest of the world. Indeed, this Top 20 track would be just one of many chart-topping hits the band would enjoy in the years to come. And if they hadn’t made the changes they did immediately after “Killer Queen” went to the Top 20, they might’ve missed out on even more money.

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In some alternate reality, the members of Queen could have been living in their downtrodden, damp flats, had it not been for the expert legal negotiations of Jim Beach, who would later become Queen’s manager in 1978.

Queen Was Stuck in a Bad Business Deal While “Killer Queen” Was in the Top 20

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As many young bands often do, Queen signed themselves into a bad contract that paid them to produce records but gave them virtually none of the profits when those records became successful. The production company in charge of the deal was making hand over fist, thanks to songs like “Killer Queen” landing in the Top 20, yet the members of Queen were living in squalor. According to Mark Blake’s Is This Real Life?: The Untold Story Of Queen, guitarist Brian May lived in one room of a run-down house with his girlfriend where they “lived mainly on cod in a bag and fish fingers.”

Freddie Mercury’s home had moisture issues and was growing fungus on the walls. Bassist John Deacon asked Trident Studios, the company with which they were under contract, for a cash advance so he could buy a house with his wife. Despite having one of the top hits in the country, the recording facility denied Deacon’s request. When the reality that Queen was rising to the top of rock ‘n’ roll royalty but being treated like paupers set in among the band, they turned to John Beach to negotiate them out of their lousy contract.

Queen eventually got out of the contract with Trident Studios, but the months that followed were especially bumpy. However, that didn’t slow them down for long. Queen’s first album post-Trident split, A Night At The Opera, also became their first No. 1 album in the United Kingdom. The album featured career-defining hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “You’re My Best Friend”, solidifying their status as one of the most iconic rock bands of all time.

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