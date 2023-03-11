Glendale, Arizona is Reportedly Changing its Name to Celebrate Taylor Swift

Glendale, Arizona is reportedly changing its name to celebrate an upcoming guest.

Taylor Swift, who will be kicking off her much-talked-about Eras Tour in Glendale at State Farm Stadium on March 17 and 18 will reportedly be celebrated by the city. And while the exact name change isn’t yet known, it will be done so in Swift’s honor.

The upcoming tour, which has caused the world to learn more about Ticketmaster and the frustrations the company caused potential ticket buyers looking to see Swift, will be one of the biggest treks to date for an artist and it all kicks off at the stadium where the Super Bowl was just held in February.

To highlight that moment, Glendale, according to 12 News, will temporarily change its name to something having to do with the “Shake It Off” singer.

Opening for Swift in Glendale will be Paramore and GAYLE.

The city’s Mayor Jerry P. Weiers, who will read a proclamation on Monday, will symbolically honor the “Anti-Hero” artist with a temporary name change while Swift graces the city. The mayor wants to do “something highly unusual” for her visit, honoring Swift’s choice to stop in Arizona first on her tour. The city will also post welcome messages for the artist in its Westgate Entertainment District at local restaurants and more. There will even be Swift-themed dinner options on various establishment menus.

What a time to be alive.

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images