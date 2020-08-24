Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have announced they will release their first-ever holiday record It’s Christmas All Over on October 30th, 2020 via Warner Records. Comprised of cover renditions of classic fan-favorites as well as two new originals all in the spirit of Christmas, the album promises to deliver a much-needed warmth and hope to 2020. Produced by frontman John Rzeznik alongside the band’s longtime collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman, the record was created during lockdown this year. Stay tuned for more information this fall.

It’s Christmas All Over comes on the heels of the deluxe edition release of the band’s acclaimed 12th studio record Miracle Pill, a special release boasting the trio of never-before-heard tracks “Just A Man”, “The Right Track” and “Tonight, Together”. Available now on all digital streaming platforms, the record also features the smash title hit “Miracle Pill, the haunting slow-burn “Autumn Leaves” and the band’s latest single “Fearless.” Earlier this month, Goo Goo Dolls debuted a live version of “Fearless” from their sold-out show at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on their fall 2019 Miracle Pill tour. Listen to it now HERE.

Initially released in September 2019, Miracle Pill remains as engaging and timely as ever. Upon its release, the record was described as “potentially the biggest Dolls album released to date [Planet Rock]”, as well as one that “easily stands alongside the best of their career [PopMatters].” With over 30 years together as a group, over 12 million albums sold, and 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC, Miracle Pill finds Goo Goo Dolls at the top of their game and in a league of their own among rock bands.

Goo Goo Dolls are currently in the studio working on another album of new material and will also be hitting the road for an expansive North American tour in summer of 2021. Kicking off on July 22, 2021 in Boise, ID at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, the nation-wide tour will visit numerous amphitheaters throughout the US and Canada such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Ticket information can be found at the band’s website HERE.