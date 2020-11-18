Goo Goo Dolls Cover Tom Petty’s Classic ‘Christmas All Over Again’ On New Retro Lyric Video

The Goo Goo Dolls bring it back to better days with a spirited take on the Tom Petty classic “Christmas All Over Again,” the lead-off song and newest video from the band’s first-ever holiday album “It’s Christmas All Over.”

Who doesn’t enjoy reminiscing and watching grainy childhood home movies of the family gathered around the Christmas tree with piles of presents, rambunctious siblings and general joy? Fittingly, the “Christmas All Over Again” video begins with an old-school drop of the needle to vinyl moment before taking us on a nostalgic visual trip down memory lane to the innocent days of youth.

Goo Goo Dolls “Christmas All Over Again”

Petty’s under-rated classic, first released in 1992 as part of the A Very Special Christmas 2 record, fits right in the Goo’s wheelhouse, mining all the great holiday musical elements, chord changes and jovial spirit of classic ‘50s Christmas standards.

“It’s Christmas All Over” features 10 songs, including two originals, and finds the band (Rzeznik, bassist Robby Takac, along with collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman) taking some musical chances, moving out of their pop-rock comfort zone with jazz-y arrangements of several of the cuts. Rzeznik deftly handles the vocal challenges of maintaining his own identity while paying homage, being creative and not venturing into a straight cover rendition.

On December 12th, Goo Goo Dolls will perform the first-ever Augmented Reality Movie Musical “It’s Christmas All Over” in partnership with the live-streaming music platform ​FanTracks. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Goo fan alert! In the true spirit of giving during the holiday season, Rzeznik is lending his musical support to feed those in need in the Asbury Park, NJ area with a solo acoustic rendition of the band’s 2019 hit “Fearless.” The pre-recorded performance, part of the Shine A Light Fundraiser, will air this Sunday November 22 at 11:15 am ET and supports the Light of Day Foundation and Asbury Park Dinner Table and can be viewed at the pages below. A total of 19 singer/songwriters will perform throughout the event. All Dinner Table donations received are spent at local eateries to purchase meals for those in need.

Light of Day’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAxn20nnBJoPVkfyiqxjcLg)

Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LOD2000).

AP Dinner Table:https://www.facebook.com/APDinnerTable