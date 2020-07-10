Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Miracle Pill’ (Deluxe Edition) Out With 2021 Tour Dates

Today, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have released the deluxe edition of their acclaimed 12th studio record Miracle Pill via Warner Records. The special release will feature three never-before-heard tracks including “Just A Man,” “The Right Track” and “Tonight, Together.” Also being released, the smash title song “Miracle Pill” and the band’s newest single “Fearless,” an empowering anthem that’s quickly rising at Hot AC radio. The album is available now via all digital streaming platforms here.

Goo Goo Dolls are also set to embark on a 2021 North American summer tour to perform songs from

Miracle Pill, as well as other hits from across their iconic catalog. Kicking off on July 22, 2021, in Boise,

ID at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, the nation-wide tour will visit notable amphitheaters throughout the

summer such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Ticket

information can be found at the band’s website here and a complete list of dates can be found below.

2021 North American Tour Dates

6/19/21 – Del Mar, CA – San Diego County Fair Summer Concert Series

7/22/21 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

7/25/21 – Portland, OR – Edgefield

7/27/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

7/28/21 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

7/30/21 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park

7/31/21 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre

8/2/21 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

8/4/21 – Huber, Heights, OH – Rose Music Center At The Heights

8/5/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn At White River

8/6/21 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion At Northerly Island

8/8/21 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

8/9/21 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage

8/11/21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

8/12/21 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

8/14/21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

8/15/21 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

8/17/21 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – Filene Center

8/18/21 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

8/20/21 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre

8/21/21 – Philadelphia, PA – MANN Center For The Performing Arts

8/22/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/24/21 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

8/25/21 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

8/27/21 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/28/21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

8/29/21 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

8/31/21 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

9/1/21 – Dallas TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

9/5/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Initially released in September 2019, Miracle Pill remains as engaging and timely as ever. The album was described as “potentially the biggest Dolls album released to date [Planet Rock],” as well as one that “easily stands alongside the best of their career [PopMatters].” In addition to “Fearless” and “Miracle Pill,” the record features numerous other instant-classics such as the stirring slow-burn “Autumn Leaves.” With over 30 years together as a group, over 12 million albums sold and 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC, Miracle Pill finds Goo Goo Dolls at the top of their game and in a league of their own among rock bands.

Last month, Goo Goo Dolls debuted their own “Live From Home” series on Youtube, a collection of six intimate live performance videos recorded and filmed remotely. Featuring stripped-down renditions of hits spanning the band’s storied career such as “So Alive,” “Miracle Pill,” “Slide,” “Life’s a Message,” “Indestructible” and “Name,” the entire series can be watched now, here.

About Goo Goo Dolls:

Formed in Buffalo, NY during 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls quietly broke records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 12 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC—”the most of any artist.” As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.”

Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.” Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] went double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl went quadruple-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. 2016’s Boxes attracted the praise of People and Huffington Post as Noisey, Consequence of Sound, and more featured them. Their music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Leona Lewis. Among many accolades, John received the prestigious “Hal David Starlight Award” in 2008 as well.

Following a sold-out 2018 twentieth anniversary tour in celebration of Dizzy Up The Girl, Goo Goo Dolls wrote and recorded their twelfth full-length album, Miracle Pill [Warner Records]—igniting a bold and bright new era in the process. Miracle Pill arrived on September 13th, 2019 via Warner Records and the deluxe edition is set for release on July 10th, 2020.

Photo Credit: Warner Records