Goo Goo Dolls Release Deluxe Edition of ‘It’s Christmas All Over’

The Goo Goo Dolls are in the holiday spirit. The band released the deluxe edition of It’s Christmas All Over (Warner Records), an expanded version of the Goo Goo Dolls’ first holiday album, released in 2020.

The 12-track LP features the new tracks "One Last Song About Christmas" and a previously unreleased cover of "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," originally made famous by Dean Martin in 1959.

Produced by Goo Goo Dolls frontman, John Rzeznik, along with the band’s longtime collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman, It’s Christmas All Over includes the two new tracks, in addition to the band’s interpretations of holiday classics “This Is Christmas,” “Let It Snow,” and an animated visual for “You Ain’t Getting Nothin’.”

The Christmas album follows the release of the Goo Goo Dolls’ compilation album Rarities, a collection of 20 songs spanning more than a decade of the band’s career from 1995 through 2007.

The band also recently revealed their first North American tour dates for summer 2022, which will kick off in July in Salt Lake City, Utah, and continue through some outdoor stages, including The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, with Blue October in th supporting slot.

Accompanying the special release of It’s Christmas All Over, is a collection of special merchandise including a red vinyl LP, a limited edition drinkware set.

