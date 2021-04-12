Goo Goo Dolls to Release Surprise ‘EP 21’

In the middle of recording the band’s 13th studio album, Goo Goo Dolls are set to release a special extended play EP 21, featuring four stripped back renditions of some “fan-favorite” tracks.

Produced by frontman John Rzeznik, and recording during the pandemic, EP 21 includes new versions of “Happiest of Days” and “Bullet Proof Angel” off the band’s 2013 release Magnetic, “As I Am” from Something for the Rest of Us in 2010, and Let Love In (2006) track “Feel The Silence.”

Not quite spanning the band’s more than 35-year career, EP 21 is a tease of upcoming releases and news as the band continue recording their new album.

Following up the Goo Goo Dolls’ 12th album Miracle Pill in 2019 and the band’s first holiday holiday album It’s Christmas All Over, featuring their renditions of classics like “Hark The Herald Angels Sing,” and “Let It Snow,” as well as two new original tracks, in 2020, EP 21 is the most recent EP from the band featuring a handful of tracks. In 2017, Goo Goo Dolls released the five-track EP You Should Be Happy, recorded and produced with Drew Pearson (Katy Perry OneRepublic, Kesha), featuring four original songs, including “Use Me,” co-written with Pearson, and a remix of “Boxes,” the title track from their 2016 album.

Documenting their studio time on Instagram with regular behind-the-scenes snapshots, in a recent interview, Rzeznik said that the band is focused on recording and hope to return to the stage by 2021. (The band have since set tour dates for summer 2021.)

“Right now we’re just trying to get through this… hopefully, we’ll be able to reconnect with our audience,” he said. “Right now, we’re really just trying to keep it together. Keep everybody together, and try to spread a little bit of fun out there.”