Good Luck Holding It Together as Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson Sing an Emotional Tribute to Dolly Parton

In light of Dolly Parton’s recent passing, artists across genres have been paying beautiful tributes onstage and on social media. From Tame Impala to Kesha, it seems like everyone’s been eager to acknowledge the singer’s undeniable impact.

Speaking of tributes, it takes me back to a rendition of “I Will Always Love You” that Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill performed in January. It certainly wasn’t Gill’s first rodeo performing the Parton classic, which he sang onstage with her at the CMA Awards in 1995.

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Before welcoming Gill onstage, Wilson cited the singer as being one of her heroes, just like Parton.

“I want to welcome to the stage, a buddy of mine,” Wilson told the Grand Ole Opry, per Music Mayhem. “This man right here is a hero of mine, and I will say this, a lot of people say ‘don’t meet your heroes.’ Well, there are two of my heroes that I’ve met so far: this guy right here who’s about to come out, Mr. Vince Gill, and Dolly Parton…”

Alongside other country voices like Elizabeth Nichols and Trannie Anderson, Gill and Wilson celebrated Parton’s 80th birthday through song.

The duo first sang Parton’s “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning”, from her 1977 album New Harvest…First Gathering. Wilson sang on the 2026 version, which also features vocals from Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire.

Then, they did their own spin on “I Will Always Love You”, which was famously penned by Parton in 1973.

Wilson and Gill Mourn the Loss of a Friend and Country Music Icon

Dolly Parton passed away on August 25. The news was shared in a video announcement by her nephew and head of security, Bryan Seaver.

“My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,” he said.

Wilson and Gill were both quick to acknowledge Parton’s death following the news.

Wilson described Parton as someone that felt like a “friend” to her before they ever crossed paths on Instagram. When they finally did become closer, Wilson said, “boy, did we have a lot to talk about…”

She wrote, “We talked about how we both feel like we were called into this business and you told me you felt like you weren’t finished. Well my friend, you are not. The kind of love and light you shined in your lifetime is the kind that never goes away….”

Gill also had a few things to say, according to a statement obtained by People.

“We are all crushed here at our house,” he shared. “One of the most beautiful sounds I’ve ever heard was when Dolly and I sang that last note of ‘I Will Always Love You’ the year we performed it on the CMA Awards.”

Parton’s death has also since been acknowledged by Reba McEntire, Kacey Musgraves, Donald Trump, and others.

Photo by: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic