Gavin Adcock Brings Young Fan Onstage for for What He Calls His “Favorite Part of My Job”

Making his presence in country music known rather quickly, Gavin Adcock gained a reputation as a partier. Not remotely afraid to share his blunt opinions on stars like Beyoncé and Zach Bryan, the Georgia native found himself starting more than a few feuds. But even with Bryan jumping a fence to try and fight him, Adcock grew a sizeable following. And looking at the other side of the rising star, he recently welcomed a young fan to the stage to perform “Ain’t No Cure.”

Videos by American Songwriter

While bringing the energy during his concert, Adcock noticed a young boy near the front. As the night went on, the singer continued to look back, seeing how much fun he was having. Explaining this to the crowd, Adcock introduced them to the boy. But besides just letting him walk on stage, the two joined forces to lead the crowd. With “Ain’t No Cure” filling the air, the fan walked away with a memory he won’t soon forget.

What A Gavin Adcock Concert Looks Like

Also loving the moment were the fans, who wrote on the post, “Just made a fan for life out of that little dude.” Another person added, “Awesome stuff man. Don’t ever lose that interaction.”

Although being a country singer came with a great deal of perks, when sharing the video, Adcock was sure to write, “This is my favorite part of my job.”

Outside of the special collaboration, an Adcock concert doesn’t fit the common practice of a country show. Usually walking out with a case of beer flying through the air, the singer cares little for gimmicks, as he simply turned each show into a barn party. He even offered a sample of his opening.

As for his music career, Adcock stayed consistent when releasing new music each year. With his newest album, Own Worst Enemy, hitting streaming platforms in August, he showed no signs of slowing down. And with some fans wondering what 2026 held for the singer, he promised more of the same.

While Adcock built his image on rowdy nights, cold beer, and opinions, the moment on stage with a young fan proved there’s more to him than country brawls.

(Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify)