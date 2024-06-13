Miley Cyrus Reveals the Tough Conversation She Had with Dolly Parton that Led to Her Iconic GRAMMY Moment

After nearly two decades of making music, Miley Cyrus took home her first GRAMMY Awards earlier this year. She took home Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers.” She also delivered an unforgettable performance of the song during the show. However, she may not have taken the stage that night were it not for some encouraging words from Dolly Parton.

Cyrus has had a tenuous relationship with the GRAMMY Awards over the years. Before this year’s outing, she had only performed solo on the show once. She sang a trio of Parton’s songs as part of a tribute to her in 2019. Before that, she performed “Fifteen” with Taylor Swift in 2009 and “Tiny Dancer” with Elton John in 2018. She had also somehow only received two previous nominations. Bangerz was up for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2015. She also got a nod in 2022 as a guest artist and songwriter on Lil Nas X’s Album of the Year-nominated Montero.

Recently, Cyrus appeared on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. During their conversation, she revealed that she wasn’t sure she’d perform at the GRAMMY Awards.

Dolly Parton Talked Miley Cyrus into Her GRAMMY Performance

Sometimes, being a godparent means having tough conversations and giving sage advice. Miley Cyrus said her godmother, Dolly Parton, isn’t afraid to have tough conversations with her. While talking to David Letterman, she recalled one such talk. “I told her, ‘I’m wondering if I’m going to do the GRAMMYs or not,’” she recalled.

Parton wasn’t going to let Cyrus pass up the opportunity. “Well of course you’re going to do the GRAMMYs and you’re not just going to show up but you’re going to show off,” Parton told her. “And you’re going to be everything you are sitting right here in front of me,” the icon added. “Don’t forget about the beauty. The hair, the makeup, the whole show. It’s armor for us,” she advised.

Looking back at her flawless “Flowers” performance, it’s clear that Cyrus took Parton’s advice.

“She’s always said this to me, ‘You do you and I’ll do me, and together we’ll be us,’” Cyrus said. “So, she wasn’t telling me to be Dolly, she wasn’t telling me to be fabulous and hide behind the sparkles and the hair. She was telling me to be me.”

