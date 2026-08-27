Grammy-Nominated Artist Cancels Upcoming Shows After Being Hospitalized: “I’m in So Much Pain”

Kehlani is facing a health challenge. The “Folded” singer took to Instagram to announce that she was canceling two shows after landing in the hospital.

“After two off days feeling completely normal, I’ve been up all night unable to swallow and in so much pain,” Kehlani wrote alongside pics from the hospital. “I just left the hospital and am not cleared to sing for the next two shows. I’m so sorry.”

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“Breaks my heart to have to ever do this,” she added. “I do everything I’m supposed to to ensure my health stays up to par and it still isn’t guaranteed.”

Kehlani’s Aug. 26 show in Camden, New Jersey, and her Aug. 27 concert in Columbia, Maryland, were impacted. The artist rescheduled the shows to Sept. 5 and 6, respectively.

Kehlani’s Year Ahead

Kehlani wil get back to performing on Aug. 29 in Richmond, Virginia. Her world tour won’t slow down from there. The North American leg will continue through October, with stops planned in Nashville, Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco, and more.

From there, Kehlani will travel to Europe and the U.K. to play concerts in cities including Berlin, Amsterdam, and Manchester.

Two shows in South Africa will close out Kehlani’s year. She’ll pick things up again in February for a run of concerts in Australia.

Kehlani’s mental and physical health has been a top concern for the artist as of late, especially as she navigates her bipolar diagnosis.

“I take medicine. I have to go to the gym. It’s not an option. I have to do yoga, take walks,” the Grammy winner told Billboard. “I have to spend time in nature, sit in the park or go wiggle my toes in somebody’s grass. I have to build a relationship with God. I have to pray.”

“You get in this cycle where you wake up at 6 p.m. because you were at the studio until 7 a.m. You’ve missed a whole day of sunshine. There’s no meal. You go back to the studio at 8 p.m. You grind or die,” she continued. “I have to have a routine supporting my wellness so I can freaking survive.”

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