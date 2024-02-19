‘American Idol’ Teases Country Legend’s Granddaughter as Surprise Contestant

American Idol premiered on Sunday (February 18) with many amazing auditions coming before the judges table. At the end of the premiere, the show teased a surprise contestant—the direct relative of a country music legend.

25-year-old Emmy Russell is Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, and she will appear on the February 25 episode of American Idol. Her heritage isn’t going to get her a free ride onto the show, though. She still has to audition and show off her talent to the judges.

Russell made her Grand Ole Opry debut last April, when she took the stage to celebrate her late grandmother’s birthday. She also performed alongside Lukas Nelson for Lynn’s Celebration of Life in October 2022. She definitely has the skills to take on American Idol and get to the stage, and we’ll be watching her journey every step of the way.

American Idol: Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Talks About Finding Her Own Path While Honoring Her Family Legacy

Russell was featured in her hometown newspaper, The Kingston Springs Gazette, where she spoke about the opportunity and her career plans.

“I just wanted to be around other young creatives like me,” she told the Gazette. “I think I just like the hard work of it, and it was outside the traditional way that my grandma had — which is a publishing deal, get the record deal.”

She continued, “I wanted something out there and fun and just forced me to do it because I’m so shy and scared of going for it.”

Russell seemed to come into her own during her Opry performance. She posted about it on Instagram, writing, “I use to run from my family heritage and wanna make my own path. I feel a deep connection to thank, accept and celebrate [Loretta Lynn], cause she believed in me from the start before anyone did. Not ashamed anymore. She was never ashamed of me. I’m a granddaughter, and I’m Emmy …. It’s all a part of me! This is the start of a beautiful journey. Couldn’t be more excited.”

