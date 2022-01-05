Carly Pearce Performs Sassy “Diamondback,” on ‘The Tonight Show’

In the wee early hours on Tuesday morning (January 4), Carly Pearce took the stage on the late-night television show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and performed her tune “Diamondback,” from her 2021 album, 29: Written in Stone.

Ahead of the performance, the show’s host Jimmy Fallon introduced Pearce by saying, “Our next guest is the reigning CMA female vocalist of the year. Performing ‘Diamondback’ from her album, 29: Written in Stone, please welcome Carly Pearce!”

Check out the rhythmic, smoky performance here below.

Ahead of the performance, Pearce let her fans know on social media that she would be appearing on the popular late-night show, writing on Twitter, “We are ready for y’all! Tune in TONIGHT to @FallonTonight !!!”

We are ready for y’all! Tune in TONIGHT to @FallonTonight !!! 💎💍 pic.twitter.com/lPr1hrjA60 — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) January 4, 2022

Pearce, who also performed her hit, “Next Girl,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! late last year, which you can see HERE, has had a tremendous 2021 and it seems to be dovetailing into 2022 nicely, as well.

Just before the turn of the new year, the 31-year-old Kentucky-born artist performed a stunning rendition of “O Holy Night” on CBS This Morning. And prior to that, the skilled songwriter and vocalist made her first guest appearance on the singing competition show, The Voice.

But more than that, the three biggest headlines for Pearce came with her CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Award; she was also awarded recognition by ASCAP for her song, “Next Girl,” which was the most performed song of the year in 2021; and finally, the icing on the cake for Pearce was her induction into the Grand Ole Opry, surprised with the news by famed singer Dolly Parton.

Below, check out a video of Pearce performing a medley of her songs “Hide The Wine” and “Any Man Of Mine” at New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville on CBS.

Photo Credit: Paula Lobo/NBC