Green Day Mark September’s End by Teasing a New Project

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong gives a playful nod to their 2005 single “Wake Me Up When September Ends” in a new video posted to the band’s social media pages. The rock trio is celebrating October’s arrival by teasing a mysterious new project in the 33-second-long clip shared today (October 1).

In the video, Armstrong is seen emerging from a long slumber, an apparent response to the annual wave of social media posts, jokingly asking someone to wake up the band’s frontman now that September has come and gone. The clip also shows a closeup of a calendar, which has the date of October 24 circled in red ink.

The teaser is also posted on a new website called “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” which directs visitors to sign up for email updates about the project. It’s unclear if the website is teasing the release of a single or full album, but the band has been teasing new music to come. In July, they debuted a track called “1981” during a performance in Quebec City but have kept any details of what would be their fourteenth studio album to themselves.

On Friday (September 29), Green Day shared the 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Dookie, their breakthrough major label debut. The boxed set includes 17 unreleased demos and six studio outtakes alongside the record’s original 14 tracks.

Later this month, the group will perform two sets at the 2023 When We Were Young festival, held in Las Vegas, before enjoying some time off the road through the end of the year. Fans can find more information on the festival dates, which are currently sold out, by visiting Green Day’s official website.

