Green Day Releases Live Album with Songs from 4 Famous Recording Sessions

The Green Day punk rockers from East Bay, California, released their live album titled BBC Sessions today, December 10. The sixteen-track album features songs from their 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2001 performances at BBC’s Maida Vale Studios. This record is the first time that these recordings were officially mastered and released.

The Grammy-winning trio—composed of members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool—were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 for their impressive discography. The band is also credited with bringing punk rock into mainstream music, especially with their 1994 album Dookie. Now, four songs from Dookie are included on this live BBC Sessions album: “She,” “When I Come Around,” “Basket Case,” and “2000 Light Years Away.”

In addition to their latest album release, Green Day has announced forthcoming performances at the Shaky Knees and Innings festivals in addition to the end of their The Hella Mega tour in 2022.

Check out all tour dates HERE.

Listen to Green Day’s BBC Sessions below.

BBC Sessions Track Listing:

1. She (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

2. When I Come Around (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

3. Basket Case (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

4. 2000 Light Years Away (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

5. Geek Stink Breath (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

6. Brain Stew/Jaded (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

7. Walking Contradiction (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

8. Stuck With Me (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

9. Hitchin’ A Ride (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

10. Nice Guys Finish Last (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

11. Prosthetic Head (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

12. Redundant (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

13. Castaway (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

14. Church On Sunday (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

15. Minority (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

16. Waiting (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

Photo by Pamela Littky / Warner Records