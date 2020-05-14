Guitar great Joe Bonamassa will perform and dig deep into his guitar collection during a live stream show today, Thursday May 14, at 8 pm EST, with proceeds benefiting touring musicians affected by the cancellation of live shows and tours due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To amplify his message for this show, he’s enlisted the help of Volkswagen, who will host the live stream on their Facebook page, Fender Premium Audio and his own Fueling Musicians Program, an emergency relief plan organized by his 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Keeping the Blues Alive.

It’s a smart partnership for Bonamassa, who, as a full-time touring musician, knows the importance of a working vehicle. Musicians need transportation to stay out on the road. A car or touring van is a home away from home, with band members and crew snuggled together and quickly getting to know each other very intimately.

Bonamassa has truly stepped up in his support of helping out of work musicians in recent weeks, auctioning off his own personal instruments and raising money through live streams.

Joe Bonamassa (photo supplied by the artist)

“My sincerest thanks and gratitude to both Volkswagen and Fender Premium Audio for their generous support of our Fueling Musicians Program,” said Bonamassa. “Musicians have a tough road ahead and this will help them regroup until they can head out on the road again when everyone gets the green light.”

“We are so excited to be working with Joe on this meaningful and entertaining live stream,” said Saad Chehab, Senior Vice President, Volkswagen Brand Marketing. “When given the chance to support individuals in the music industry during this time, it felt like a true Drive Bigger moment that we wanted to be a part of.”

To watch the event, visit the VW Facebook page here on Thursday, May 14 at 8 pm EST.

To donate to the Fueling Musicians Program or to complete an application for assistance, visit www.KTBA.org.