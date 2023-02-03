Even some of the best singer/songwriters have struggled to finish songs. If you’re in the same boat and are ready to troubleshoot your problems, we’ve got just the course for you. We recommend Mike Meiers’ 3-day Songwriting Immersive course to get you headed in the right direction. Unlike most online courses, this class is live. If you feel like on-demand video lessons aren’t your cup of tea, then this course may be exactly what you need to start writing and finishing songs.

Meiers will give you the roadmap you need to understand the holes in your songwriting once and for all. You’ll finally have the secrets and toolkit you need to write new and exciting melodies. With advanced songwriting skills, your music will stand out from the competition. By the time you master your songwriting skills, you’ll be eager for day 3, when Mike takes on the topic of expanding your creative reach. Networking is important, so be ready so you’re not rushing at the last minute.

Photo Courtesy Mike Meiers

The event dates are February 24-26, 2023, and will begin at 4 pm EST. The live 3-day immersive (you’ll join on Zoom) will cost $17. However, if you sign up through our link and use code AMERICANSONGWRITER100 the course is free!

About Mike Meiers

Mike is a Nashville-based Emmy-award-winning songwriter and producer. He’s the founder of Songwriting for the Guitar. You may have heard some of his placements on MTV, Fox, Fox Sports, TNT, and more. His goal is to help you write better songs, improve your guitar skills, and overall improve your confidence.

About Lainey Dionne

Lainey is a Berklee College of Music grad and is an indie-pop singer-songwriter with over a quarter of a million streams on Spotify. She’s written with some of the top songwriters in the industry and has tracks on MTV and Amazon Prime.

What Students Are Saying

Students say Mike gave them exactly what they needed to write better songs. They’re very pleased with the guidance and engagement from Mike.

If you’re feeling stuck, this is the course for you.

Photo Courtesy Mike Meiers

