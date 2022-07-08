Gunna Denied Bond for the Second Time After RICO Indictment

Gunna, the Georgia-hailing “pushin P” rapper, has been denied bail. Again.

Back in May, Gunna was arrested for his role in a 56-count grand jury indictment of violating the RICO Act (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act). Gunna, whose legal name is Sergio Kitchens, was arrested after fellow rapper and YSL associate Young Thug was charged in relation to the same case. YSL, an acronym for Young Slime Life, is known as an alleged criminal enterprise in Atlanta.

Now, it appears that Kitchens will remain in jail until his early 2023 trial date after being denied bail for the second time.

According to reports acquired by The New York Times, prosecutors on Kitchens’ case have cited that members of YSL have issued “numerous threats to kill or harm witnesses,” which should be cause to deny bail. Prosecutors continued to state “that they [the witnesses in the case] fear not only for their own lives, but for their families’ lives should they testify.”

While waiting for his trial date, Kitchens previously released a statement that denied his involvement in the alleged crimes.

“2022 has been one of the best years of my life, despite this difficult situation,” Gunna wrote from behind bars. “This year I had the world pushing P.

“I worked every day to show God how grateful I am for my gift, for my art, for my life, and to be able to provide for my loved ones,” he continued. “For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent.”

