On This Day in 1991, Guns N’ Roses Hit No. 1 With a Music Industry First

In September 1991, amid an inexplicable ongoing feud with the city of St. Louis, hard rock outfit Guns N’ Roses landed a music industry first. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers released the double whammy of Use Your Illusion I and II on Sept. 17. Just 11 days later, on this day in 1991, the albums debuted at No. 1 and No. 2 (respectively) on the UK album chart.

How ‘Use Your Illusion’ Marked a Turning Point for Guns N’ Roses

On Sept. 17, 1991, stores all across the United States were opening at midnight to sell Guns N’ Roses’ twin albums, Use Your Illusion I and II. Lead guitarist Slash delayed his much-needed vacation to Tanzania to stop by Tower on Sunset Boulevard, where he watched the records go on sale from behind the two-way mirror in the back of the shop

“It was a magic little moment,” Slash told Ultimate Classic Rock in 2011. “Then I took off and went to Africa and got away from it.”

The track “Civil War” marked the band’s final with drummer Steven Adler. A little over a year before its release, Guns N’ Roses had fired Adler, ostensibly due to his spiraling substance use. (Two years later, he would reportedly receive $2.25 million in an out-of-court settlement for his contribution to the band prior to Use Your Illusion.)

Incorporating elements of blues, classical music, and punk rock, Use Your Illusion was a departure from the band’s primarily hard rock sound. In hindsight, the fact that it came to fruition at all seems like nothing short of a miracle. The band was falling apart due to interpersonal tensions and escalating substance use, all while facing mounting pressure from record executives.

“You know, when I look back on it, it was a monumental achievement,” Slash said. “The first thing I think of when I think of those albums is that it was such a whirlwind of s— was happening at that particular time, but it was a huge accomplishment. I think the Use Your Illusion records, if you know the backstory, were very victorious. After all of it, we came through.”

