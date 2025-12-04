Michael Bublé and Carly Pearce Deliver Stunning Performance of “Maybe This Christmas” at Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Michael Bublé is known for getting people in the Christmas spirit, and he did just that during NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, with an assist from Carly Pearce.

The Voice coach and the country star took the stage in New York City to perform “Maybe This Christmas,” the festive duet they released last year.

“Carly’s a uniquely classic performer who respectfully stands on the shoulders of her heroes and uses her timeless musicality and ability to make contemporary and modern country and pop hits,” Bublé told The Tennessean while promoting the track. “She’s an established, self-confident performer who was open to what our duet could be. Carly’s worked her butt off and is the real deal.”

As for Pearce, she told the outlet, “Great artists who are true singers making great music naturally gravitate toward each other.”

“The feeling you get when a story and melody can universally relate and intertwine people because of their love or their heartache is powerful,” she added. “Unspoken authenticity. In a cynical and dark world, whether you’re Black, white, gay, straight, young or old, it doesn’t matter. Everyone longs for that.”

Hosted by his Voice co-star Reba McEntire, the special is also set to include performances by Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, New Edition, Brad Paisley, and Gwen Stefani.

The New York City Rockettes, who are currently celebrating their 100th anniversary, are also on hand for the big night.

The biggest star of the show, however, is this year’s Christmas tree. Hailing from East Greenbush, New York, the Norway spruce is 75 feet tall and 45 feet in diameter. This year’s tree will be decorated 50,000 LED lights and topped with a 900-pound Swarovski star.

Michael Bublé Is Starring on Season 28 of The Voice

Bublé’s Wednesday night performance came amid season 28 of The Voice, on which the coach is vying for his third win in a row.

The season is in the home stretch. During this week’s Playoff episode, Bublé selected Jazz McKenzie as his finalist. The other three members of his team—Max Chambers, Rob Cole, and Trinity—will have to rely on America’s votes in their quest to make the season’s Top 6.

Chambers isn’t just hoping to make it to the Lives. The contestant was Bublé selection for the new Mic Drop Button feature this year. He’s going against three other coach-selected singers—Team Reba’s Aaron Nichols, Team Niall Horan’s DEK of Hearts, and Team Snoop Dogg’s Yoshihanaa—in an effort to win a performance slot at the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. Fans voted between the four contestants, and the winner will be announced during the show’s Dec. 8 episode.

As for the live finale, that will air over two nights on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, where the season 28 winner will be crowned. The show will also include performances from Khalid and XG.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images