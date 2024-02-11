Gwen Stefani Belts No Doubt Classics, Blake Shelton Joins for Romantic “Purple Irises” Super Bowl 2024 Performance 

Love was certainly in the air before Sunday’s big game as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani debuted “Purple Irises,” the latest chapter in their lyrical love story, at the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate.

Stefani was the marquee performer for the NFL’s fourth annual partnership with the social media giant. The former No Doubt frontwoman got fans hyped for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Franciso 49ers with a 50-minute set of her most electrifying hits, including “Hollaback Girl” and “The Sweet Escape.”

But fans really melted when Shelton joined Stefani onstage. The pop power pair has been tugging at heartstrings since February 2016, when they walked the red carpet hand in hand at Vanity Fair’s Oscar bash.

“So excited love when you and Blake sing together!” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “There is so much love in your songs together!”

Another user wrote, “We’re excited and ready!!!!!! And, we’re gonna need more performances please.”

Gwen Stefani’s Super Bowl Performance With Blake Shelton

Shelton and Stefani met in 2014 on the set of The Voice, where they were both judges. Six years later, the pair announced their engagement before marrying the next year at the country star’s ranch in Oklahoma.

Since tying the knot, the couple has delighted fans with several collaborations together, including “Happy Anywhere,” “Nobody But You,” and their cover of the 1980s Judds classic “Love Is Alive.”

“My pretty girl wrote this incredible song with a couple of friends of hers and I’m proud to have been asked to come in and be part of it,” Shelton wrote of “Purple Irises” on X. “I loved this song the first time I heard it.”

Fans swooned over the obvious spark shared between Stefani and Shelton onstage.

“them pointing at each other,” one fan wrote.

