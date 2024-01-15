Blake Shelton Is All Smiles as He Proudly Watches Gwen Stefani Be Inducted Into Her Hometown Hall of Fame

Blake Shelton proudly supported his wife, Gwen Stefani, as she was recently inducted into the Orange County Hall of Fame. A fan on Twitter/X posted a short clip of Shelton with a huge smile on his face as Stefani accepted the honor of being in the first-ever Orange County Hall of Fame.

Videos by American Songwriter

Stefani herself also posted a recap of the day on Instagram, where Shelton was featured multiple times. The two walked hand in hand down the hallway of the venue headed to the small induction ceremony. Then, Stefani accepted the induction and gave a speech, mentioning that “Orange County was where my dreams were born and the foundation that shaped my life.”

Blake Shelton is one proud happy hubby of @gwenstefani 🥰 pic.twitter.com/snY1wiyonK — Kate🇵🇭hugged Blake🫶🏻! (@forgwenandblake) January 13, 2024

[Get Tickets to See Blake Shelton Perform Live via StubHub]

Fans Congratulate Gwen Stefani on Her Induction into the First Orange County Hall of Fame

Fans gathered in the comments to congratulate Gwen Stefani on the achievement or sharing that they are also from Orange County. “Saw y’all perform at cal state during lunch break in the early 90s!!” one person wrote, while another commented, “Was cheering you on from right outside the building! Had to show up on behalf of all my Anaheim Hillbillies!!”

Another fan wrote, “I cried while livestreaming this morning! From one Anaheim girlie to another, thank you for always keeping it real and repping the 714 no matter where you go! Just an Orange County girl living in an extraordinary world.”

“I’ve never left Anaheim behind,” Stefani said. “I’ve been able to share it with the world through my songs, through my style, and I will always have pride and gratitude for where I come from.”

Third District Supervisor Don Wagner shared his praises for everyone inducted into the first Orange County Hall of Fame. “Orange County has been home to renowned scientists, actors, musicians, philanthropists, engineers, builders, athletes, soldiers, civic leaders, educators, innovators, and so many more,” he said. “They are decorated individuals, and the Orange County Hall of Fame was established to honor the world-changing contributions from those leaders across five categories of achievement: music, arts and entertainment, sports, indigenous, philanthropy, and civics.”

[RELATED: Gwen Stefani Accompanied by Blake Shelton as She’s Inducted Into Orange County Hall of Fame: “Wow, This is My Life?”]

Recently, Gwen Stefani announced she’ll be performing at the TikTok Tailgate during the Super Bowl on February 11. The performance will be live-streamed on TikTok and broadcast in part on CBS during the Super Bowl Pregame.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission