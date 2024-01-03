Gwen Stefani Focusing on Self-Health in 2024, Talks Music Resolution for the New Year

With 2024 finally here, people all around the world have taken a moment to remember 2023 and shared the resolutions they hope to keep in the new year. And it seems that Gwen Stefani is getting in on the fun as she recently shared what she wanted to focus on in 2024. While married to Blake Shelton and sharing their love with fans, she recently discussed her resolutions and how they surrounded mental and physical health.

Breaking down her resolutions into three parts, Stefani revealed what she would be focusing on in the new year. When it came to her wellness resolution, she said, “I think probably just being more consistent. That’s the one thing that I… I’m one of those all or none (people) so I will probably try to be balanced. I don’t know if I’m ever gonna get there but (I’m) working on that constantly.”

As for fans of her music, they will be ecstatic to learn the No Doubt star will also mark 2024 as her return to the studio. Wanting to produce a new album, Stefani seemed excited about the idea of recording again. 2024 will mark the seventh year she has gone without a new album. Her last album released in 2017 titled You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Gaining rave reviews at the time, the holiday album not only surrounded Christmas but her love for Shelton.

Gwen Stefani Ringing In New Year Alone

Speaking of Shelton, Stefani also took a moment to set a resolution for her marriage as well. Although the pair spent New Year’s apart, she said her goal for their relationship in 2024 was to “Keep loving, keep trying to get love and give, that’s what we do, a little exchange.”

As midnight rang in the new year, Shelton and Stefani found themselves miles apart as Shelton performed at Nashville’s Big Bash TV special and Stefani showcased her talents at The Venetian in Las Vegas. While wanting to be with her husband, Stefani admitted, “I was going to be at his show and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas. Last year I did Vegas and I was kinda like, ‘Remind me to never do Vegas again.’ ‘Cause you sometimes want to have your own… not be the host,” she explained. “And then I was like, ‘I’m gonna do it. If you’re gonna be working then I’m gonna be working.’”

