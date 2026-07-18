Hank Williams Jr. Postpones and Reschedules Concerts Out of an “Abundance of Caution”

Country singer Hank Williams Jr. had to reschedule some shows this week, and fans are not too thrilled about it.

Wildfire smoke from fires in Minnesota and Ontario, Canada, has traveled to Michigan, where the air was forecasted to remain hazy through the beginning of this weekend.

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On Friday, the day before his show in Clarkston, Michigan, Hank Williams Jr.’s team made an announcement. The country singer will no longer be performing his Michigan shows this weekend, due to the concerning air conditions.

“Out of an abundance of caution regarding air quality, this weekend’s Hank Williams Jr. shows in Michigan have been postponed and rescheduled to August 13 at Pine Knob Music Theatre and August 14 at Acrisure Amphitheater,” the post shares. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. More information will be emailed directly to ticketholders.”

Comments underneath the post expressed disappointment at the decision, to say the least.

“Ughhhh was so looking forward to this tomorrow 🍻🤠.”

“Was just about to head to Grand Rapids from Windsor, can’t cancel my hotel such last minute… hoss come on, I am hacking darts in this smoke.”

“Hope we can refund tickets because August will not work for some of us.”

“Announcing this 24 hours before the show is wild, and no emails were sent out either.”

A few other fans are slightly more understanding of the situation. Some are even acknowledging that Williams is a little on the older side. Performing while breathing in all that smoke can’t be easy.

How Bad Is the Air Quality in Michigan?

So, how bad exactly are these air conditions that are causing concerts like Hank Williams Jr.’s to be canceled?

According to the Detroit News, on Thursday, the air quality was so bad that it was considered an “emergency condition.” For Detroit in particular this is alarming, as the city has one of the highest asthma rates in the US.

Also on Thursday, specialists were advising people to stay indoors and avoid breathing in the air. Masks and other alternatives were suggested if people planned to go outside.

“If you do need to go out, having a mask potentially, the N95, the KNN95 are some alternatives to that, just to minimize how much of that irritant you’re bringing in,” Dr. John Frith, who works at the Allergy and Asthma Institute of Southeast Michigan, told Fox 2.

“Because that’s just trying to filter that out so at least you can go do what you need to do. So taking a little bit of break, less strenuous activity, things like that can also just minimize how that burden you’re putting on the airways can be helpful.”

According to more recent reports from the Detroit News, air quality has since improved as of Saturday, but the city still remains among the top 4 US cities for worst air quality.

Photo by: David Redfern/Redferns