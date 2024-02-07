HARDY Teases New Rock Album, Reveals New Single “Rockstar”

HARDY is teasing a new project revealing that he’s working on a new album. What’s more is that listeners won’t have to wait long to get a sample of the album. The singer revealed a new single dropping later this week.

Taking to social media, HARDY explained, “It’s Hardy here, and I just wanted to let you guys know that I have a song coming out called ‘ROCKSTAR.’”

The cover to the single features many of HARDY’s rock inspirations including Kurt Cobain, Paul Stanley as well as Freddie Mercury. The images are all in a faded black and white and include HARDY himself as well.

He continued, “It’s coming out on February 9th, it is my next rock single and it is gonna be a part of my, I’m so excited to finally say this, I’m putting out a rock record that’s gonna be out before the tour starts. It’s badass and I’m so excited for y’all to hear it.”

My next single ROCKSTAR, which will be on my upcoming rock album, drops Friday, 2/9 🐦‍⬛



Presave it now: https://t.co/LTc5m6gunn pic.twitter.com/klr9ysnFSW — HARDY (@HardyMusic) February 6, 2024

HARDY Opens Up About Rock

HARDY’s latest project and single come after 2023 album The Mockingbird & the Crow. That album also explored his growing affinity for rock music. It featured the singer at perhaps a cross roads but at the very least charting two paths for himself. Half the album was country and the other half was rock, thus the duality of the title.

“I think I have a chip on my shoulder in that I feel like I have to write everything that I record,” he told Taste of Country. “Honestly, I want to. I think it feels like I’m in complete control of the creative process when I do that … It’s kind of a vow that I’ve made to myself, and I don’t ever wanna, like, publicly say that, because you never know, there could be a song one day that’s perfect and that I want to be a part of. But for now, I guess, my ego or whatever is, ‘I have to write every song.'”

HARDY said the album and the title song explored a dilemma he faced as an artist.



“It really does describe and convey and capture the dilemma I have with not only being a country artist and a rock artist, but just as a songwriter. And a rock artist, and because there’s a lot of that, internal struggle and internal battle,” HARDY continued.

The artist said that it opened up the door for him doing more rock, and it appears the singer is following through on that promise.



[Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM]