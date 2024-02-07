Taylor Swift Unknowingly Photobombs Luke Combs & Wife in Hilarious GRAMMYs Moment

Given that the Grammy Awards are one of the biggest events in the music industry, it makes sense that stars like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder, and Billy Joel were in attendance. Among the sea of stars was none other than Luke Combs. Besides receiving a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance, the singer also performed his cover of “Fast Car” with the original artist, Tracy Chapman. While celebrating the night, Combs decided to take a picture with his wife, Nicole Combs. Unknown to them at the time, the couple snapped a picture with one certain icon in the background.

Wanting to remember their time at the Grammys, Luke decided to take a few pictures throughout the night. While many featured them getting ready and enjoying the ceremony, one picture caught Taylor Swift standing directly behind them. Nicole captioned the post, writing, “Watching you up there performing with @tracychapmanonline at the Grammys will forever my one of my favorite moments never thought I’d ever write that sentence haha. cheers to another fun weekend & ridiculous selfies.”

Fans quickly noticed Swift hiding in the background as comments included, “the fact Taylor is just casually in the back of their pic.” Another person added, “Dying at the last pic when a certain someone behind you guys.”

The Song That Always Followed Luke Combs

Although Luke didn’t win a Grammy, he considered himself a winner given his performance with Chapman. Speaking about his love for “Fast Car”, the singer told Smooth Country, “It’s one of the first songs I ever remember hearing riding around in the truck with my dad. I was probably gosh, I don’t know, five years old, something like that. And he had that album on cassette tape and that song has just always been a big part of my life ever since I can remember.”

With the song following him throughout his life, Luke eventually added it to his 2023 album Gettin’ Old. “It’s always been one of my favourites and covered it in college and just kind of continued to play it around the house or whatever, and did a video of it in 2020 kind of during the whole Lockdown thing. And I just figured, why not? It’s been such a big part of my life that I just figured it would be cool to do an official version of it.”

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)