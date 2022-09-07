Harry Styles Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at “Late Night Talking” Music Video Amid #Spitgate

Over the weekend, Harry Styles attended the Venice Film Festival in support of his impending appearance in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. Unfortunately, the event turned out to be one of the most contentious press tours in recent memory—we can feel the tension all the way over here. From an alleged spit on Chris Pine (recently debunked) to skirting around his former partner and director Wilde to his co-star Florence Pugh making her appearance as brief as possible, it was an awkward affair.

While all of this was circulating around social media, Styles dropped a behind-the-scenes featurette for his music video for “Late Night Talking.” Released earlier this year, the video confirmed the Harry’s House track to be the second single from his third LP. Whether he always planned to drop the behind-the-scenes footage over a month after the video’s release or it was to distract from all the drama, it was a welcomed surprise for all of his fans.

The music video saw Styles literally bed hopping around an array of quirky situations—an art gallery and a mobile bed gallivanting around the streets of London for example.

The behind-the-scenes video takes fans into the process of creating the visual. Outfitted in Gucci pajamas, Styles has pillow fights, rolls around in some sheets, and nods to the fans lining the streets watching the aforementioned mobile bed scene. Though the featurette doesn’t give fans too much new information, his fans will cling on to even the smallest glimpse of Styles—and we can’t blame them. Check it out below.

In addition to the press tour for Don’t Worry Darling, Styles is currently undergoing a selection of residencies across the U.S. He finishes up the New York leg at Madison Square Garden on September 21 before heading to Austin, Texas for a six-day run at the Moody Center. He will finish out the year with residencies in Chicago and Los Angeles. Find dates and tickets, HERE.

Styles is geared up for two movie releases this year. Don’t Worry Darling will hit theatres on September 23 followed by his second starring role, in the period drama My Policeman, coming on October 21.

(Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)