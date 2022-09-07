Harry Styles Did NOT Spit on Actor Chris Pine at Film Premiere

No, Harry Styles did NOT spit on actor Chris Pine, says Pine’s publicist.

Though a video (see below) might have made it seem like he did. (Leading some to perhaps think he spit watermelon seeds after consuming some watermelon sugar.)

The incident is something people on the internet are having fun with, including this photoshopped video of Styles throwing a goat onto Pine.

According to Variety: “Following the premiere of Olivia Wilde’s #DontWorryDarling, where videos recorded from the premiere showed Styles apparently spitting on Pine, Pine’s rep denied the incident occurred, calling it a ‘ridiculous story’ and a ‘complete fabrication.'”

Following the premiere of Olivia Wilde's #DontWorryDarling, where videos recorded from the premiere showed Styles apparently spitting on Pine, Pine's rep denied the incident occurred, calling it a "ridiculous story" and a "complete fabrication."https://t.co/m3UUwFZnSk pic.twitter.com/pqkYyrtaQV — Variety (@Variety) September 6, 2022

The event (or absence of an event) occurred at the world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s movie, Don’t Worry Darling, at the Venice Film Festival.

Said a rep for Pine to Variety, “This is a ridiculous story—a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Variety added that there is no animus between the two heartthrobs.

Though, the event is the latest hiccup for the movie, which has involved a feud between director Olivia Wilde and leading star Florence Pugh. According to Variety: “The two did not pose together on the Venice red carpet, nor did they embrace or look at each other much after the screening ended and the Venice audience gave the film a four-minute standing ovation.”

Said Wilde at the film’s Venice presser, “Florence is a force. We are so grateful she’s able to make it tonight [for the red carpet] despite being in production on ‘Dune.’ I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, and to [‘Dune’ director] Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing.”

Wilde offered, “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the Internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute; I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

Warner Brothers will open Don’t Worry Darling in theaters on Sept. 23.

Photo Courtesy Sony