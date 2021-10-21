Harry Styles is Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Earlier this week, news broke about one of Marvel’s newest superheroes. And the guy can sing! That’s right, everyone’s favorite charmer, Harry Styles, is joining the MCU.

The news broke after a premiere for the new movie, Eternals, which is out November 5. In a scene after the new film’s credits, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer portrays the character, Eros the Titan.

Matt Donnelly of Variety broke the news on Twitter, saying, “Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere—Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos.”

The reveal for the British-born Styles’ character came after the credits for the new Eternals movie, which played in Los Angeles recently to a select audience.

The new MCU movie, in which Styles makes his cameo, is about a small race of people (“Eternals”) created over a million years ago. The Eternals come back to Earth to fight the evil Divergents. (Of course, they do!). The movie also stars Angelina Jolie, Kumil Nanjiani, and Salma Hayek.

Check out the trailer for the new movie below.

The 27-year-old Styles’ character, Eros, is the son of two Eternals. (“Eros,” of course, also means “love,” which somehow seems fitting for Styles.) While his scene was short in his MCU debut, it’s likely Styles’ character will play a big role moving forward.