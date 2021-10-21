Chris Stapleton Reschedules Nashville Concert Dates, Remains on Vocal Rest

Chris Stapleton has been ordered to remain silent. The “Tennessee Whiskey” singer is on vocal rest after battling a case of laryngitis and as a result, has been forced to cancel and reschedule a run of shows during his All-American Road Show Tour.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, ticket holders and fans were made aware that Stapleton’s upcoming shows, set to take place Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, were being rescheduled.

“I want to thank you all for your well wishes and kind words you have shared over the last few days,” Stapleton began his message. “I had hoped to have some good news to share with you all after this quiet time, but unfortunately the progress I’ve made is not enough. On doctor’s orders, I will need to continue my vocal rest through the weekend in order to fully heal.”

He continued, “I am sorry that so many of you have been inconvenienced and I’m truly thankful for your patience and understanding. Nothing is more personal to me than the experience of music. I’m eternally grateful for the privilege of sharing in that journey with all of you night after night. Thank you for your continued support and I hope to see you all very soon.”

The Nashville shows are now set for December 10 and December 11. In addition, the show at Riverbend in Cincinnati is being rescheduled for an undetermined date in 2022.

According to his Instagram post, tickets will be honored for the new dates, and fans who cannot make the new date should contact the “point of purchase.”

Days earlier, Stapleton, who was scheduled to perform on Oct. 16 in Sioux Falls, SD, rescheduled the date for November 14.

“To all my friends in Sioux Falls, I am sorry to let you know that I am unable to perform tonight’s show due to laryngitis,” he wrote in the post. ” want you all to know this wasn’t a decision we made lightly. I was hoping that my voice would improve with time today, but it has only gotten worse. We sincerely apologize to every ticket holder & hope to see you all on the rescheduled date, 11.14.2021. We love you and appreciate your understanding.”