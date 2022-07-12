Harry Styles Teases Impending “Late Night Talking” Music Video

Harry Styles has just teased the release of a new music video for “Late Night Talking,” which is due out on July 13. The insatiably groovy track acted as the second single for his third studio album, Harry’s House.

The sneak peek left much to the imagination, only showing Styles smiling amid an unmade bed and flipping feet-first against the headboard while whistling along to the song’s melody. In light of the newly released clip, it seems the pajama-covered Styles romping around London a few months ago was indeed in the midst of this video shoot, as fans predicted. The video will arrive this Wednesday at 12 pm ET. Check out the snippet below.

Late Night Talking. July 13th. 12pm ET. pic.twitter.com/fzDoQELoBL — HSHQ (@HSHQ) July 11, 2022

The music video news comes amid Styles’ ongoing Love on Tour, which sees the “As It Was” singer on a lengthy run across Europe before wrapping things up on July 31 in Lisbon, Portugal. He will then head back over to North America which sees him in a series of residencies across the U.S.

Despite the limited nature of the “Late Night Talking” clip, fans are already starting to get excited about Styles’ newest visual, grasping onto every second of the short teaser. Check out some fan tweets below.

middle partition hair look for the late night talking mv!! i stan. pic.twitter.com/Xvrx1A1OjM — bop.🏡 (@PHHSL0VER) July 11, 2022

harry opening twt to see us all freaking out about the late night talking mv pic.twitter.com/RTKRqZyANn — b ×͜× (@2besofearIess) July 7, 2022

LATE NIGHT TALKING MUSIC VIDEO LATE NIGHT TALKING MUSIC VIDEO LATE NIGHT TALKING MUSIC VIDEOOOOO #latenighttalking pic.twitter.com/pzNVZbMgaK — hailey | (@marvelmori) July 11, 2022

(Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)