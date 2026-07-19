“He Will Be Remembered as a Rock and Roll Icon”: Freddy “Boom Boom” Cannon Dead at 89

Freddy “Boom Boom” Cannon has died. The rocker, who was known for songs like “Tallahassee Lassie” and “Palisades Park,” died in California on July 17, Deadline reported. He was 89.

Tom Cuddy, Cannon’s longtime friend, confirmed his death to the outlet. Cuddy noted that Cannon died in a hospice facility following a brief cancer battle. Cannon’s children, Conny Weber and Billy Cannon, were by his side ahead of his death, Cuddy said.

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“We would like to thank everyone for their love and support throughout our dad’s life,” Weber told the outlet. “He will be remembered as a rock and roll icon. His music will live forever in our hearts”

What to Know About Freddy “Boom Boom” Cannon

Per the outlet, the Massachusetts-born Cannon experienced initial success in Boston, before he moved to Philadelphia at Dick Clark’s behest.

Cannon’s nickname came from the “percussive power of his songs as well as the double entendre of his last name.”

“Freddy didn’t do ballads,” Cuddy told the outlet. “Dick Clark once told me that every time he hosted an oldies concert, he asked Freddy to open it, because he knew Freddy would get the audience on their feet with up-tempo rock and roll.”

Cannon gained popularity both thanks to his songs—like “Way Down Yonder In New Orleans” and “Action”—and his more than 100 appearances on Clark’s American Bandstand.

Over the course of his career, Cannon also appeared on shows including Shindig, Hullabaloo, Where the Action Is, and The Midnight Special. His songs were featured in movies including Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and X-Men: First Class.

He performed on bills that included acts such as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Chubby Checker, and Brenda Lee.

Cannon counted fans including Mick Jagger, who’s said that The Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar” was inspired by “Tallahassee Lassie,” per the outlet.

Cuddy revealed that Cannon, who last resided in Oxnard, California, was working right up until his death. In fact, he was scheduled to give an interview on July 11, but had to cancel it following his hospitalization.

Per the outlet, Cannon is survived by his two children and their spouses, his sister, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his son John, who died earlier this year, and wife Jeanette, who died in 2024.

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