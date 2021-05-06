Health, Nine Inch Nails Release “Isn’t Everyone”

Fresh off their Oscar win for Best Original Score for the Disney and Pixar animated film Soul, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who shared the award with musician and composer Jon Batiste, were already hinting at getting back to work on more Nine Inch Nails music, and didn’t waste much time. Nine Inch Nails teamed up with Health for the L.A. experimental noise rockers new single “Isn’t Everyone” (Loma Vista Recordings).

Produced by Health and Nine Inch Nails, and mixed by Atticus Ross, “Isn’t Everyone” is a slow and quickened pulse, swelled around coalescing vocals and Reznor’s chant of We won’t surrender to those we serve.

“Isn’t Everyone” follows the release of Health’s fifth album, Disco 4: Part 1 in 2020, a collection of the collaborations by the L.A.-based band since 2017—featuring 100 gecs, JPEGMAFIA, Soccer Mommy, Full of Hell, Ghostemane—and the band’s 2019 album, Vol. 4: Slaves of Fear and score for Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto Online: Arena War Official Soundtrack.

Posting an early teaser to “Isn’t Everyone,” which is slated to be on the band’s new album Disco 4: Part II, in response to this latest collaboration with Nine Inch Nails, Health says:

“It’s fucking Nine Inch Nails. That speaks for itself. You don’t need a clever quote to encapsulate it.”