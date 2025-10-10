Lainey Wilson Pauses Performance After Unexpected Visitor Appears in the Crowd

Just like her newest album, 2025 has been a whirlwind for Lainey Wilson. Not only did she helm her Whirlwind World Tour, but she was also nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the 2025 CMA Awards. Having already won the award back in 2023, she hoped to extend her legacy with a second. But outside of the spotlight, Wilson also expanded her personal life when she started dating former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges. Back in February, she announced her engagement. Ready to start a new chapter in her life, it seemed fans were excited for the singer as one fan decided to show their support for Duck during Wilson’s recent concert.

On Thursday, Wilson shared a hilarious video on her Instagram page. In the video, the country singer was going through the usual motions of her concert when she needed to take a moment. Not far from her, she noticed a fan wearing a duck mask. Although having seen some interesting signs and outfits throughout her country music career, this one might be the best.

Addressing the fan, who happened to put a cowboy hat on top of the duck mask, she said, “That is hilarious. I should’ve wore that and done that song. You want me to put it on and see if we can — no, I’m just playing. I don’t know if it’d fit over the hat. I love it so much.”

Lainey Wilson Explains The Story Behind The “Duck” Nickname

As for where Hodges got the nickname “Duck” from, Wilson explained it happened while he was playing college football at Samford University. “He said he was playing football at Samford [University], and the coach there [said], ‘You remind me of one of my favorite quarterbacks ever, and his name was Duck.’”

The nickname stuck after that moment. And it also helped that Hodges went on to have a good season. Wilson added, “So the whole team started saying, ‘It’s Duck season; it’s Duck season!’ So that’s how he got Duck.”

For those hoping to take part in a Wilson concert, the country star still has several performances lined up for 2025. Performing in states like North Carolina, Texas, Florida, Tennessee, and more, she will end the year in Las Vegas on December 7th.

