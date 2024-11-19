Paul McCartney Shreds Through “The End” of a Beatles Classic With Jack White and St. Vincent at Corona Capital Festival

Part of The Beatles, Paul McCartney knows how to entertain a crowd. During his time with the Beatles, the singer watched as the band appeared to take over the world. No matter where the band went, screaming fans were always close by. And when it came to the stage, the band produced numerous iconic performances and songs. But venturing out to explore a solo career, McCartney kept that same energy. And recently, when the star performed at the Corona Capital Festival, he decided to share the stage with both St. Vincent and Jack White.

Videos by American Songwriter

With fans gathering around the stage to see McCartney perform, the singer opened his set by speaking Spanish to the crowd. “¡Hola México! ¿Quiúbole, banda? Tonight I’m going to try to speak a little Spanish. It’s awesome to be here again.” Showing just how much they loved McCartney, some fans even dressed up in outfits paying homage to the 1967 hit album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Throughout the evening, McCartney performed songs like “Letting Go”, “Let ‘Em In”, and “Band On The Run.” But when it came time to sing “Get Back”, the singer shocked fans when he welcomed St. Vincent to the stage.

While receiving a warm welcome from the crowd, St. Vincent spent more time on the stage when she returned for the mesmerizing finale. And she wasn’t alone as McCartney also brought out Jack White. Already performing at the festival, White, Vincent, and McCartney joined forces for a special performance of “The End.”

[RELATED: The Beatles Masterpiece That Raised the Bar for Paul McCartney]

The Songs Paul McCartney Wished He Wrote

Outside of his masterful performance, McCartney opened up about his amazing career in the music industry with Far Out Magazine. While not holding too many regrets, the singer did admit there were songs he wished he had written. And one of them happened to be from Sting. “There’s always a couple that I hear that I think I’d have liked (to have written). I liked Sting’s ‘Fields Of Gold’, and I thought, ‘Y’know what, I should have written that.’”

Grateful for the kind words, Sting responded to the statement, insisting, “Paul McCartney says he wishes he would have written ‘Fields Of Gold.’ There are more than a few of Paul’s that I wish I would have written. To hear this from someone I owe my life to is very special. Thank you, Paul.”

(Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)