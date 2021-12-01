High Water Festival Returns and Announces 2022 Lineup with Jack White & My Morning Jacket

After two years without the South Carolina High Water Festival, the two-day event is back for its 2022 grand return with a star-studded lineup.

The festival headliners include Jack White and My Morning Jacket. Other artists performing at the festival are Modest Mouse, Black Pumas, Shovels and Rope, Old Crow Medicine Show, Caamp, Mavis Staples, Local Natives, Sharon Van Etten, Bahamas, Delta Spirit, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Jade Bird, Amythyst Kiah, Felice Brothers, Adia Victoria, Shannon and the Clams, Cedric Burnside, Palm Palm, and Jeremie Albino.

The festival, which is produced by Shovels & Rope—the musical duo of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst, will be held at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on April 23-24, 2022.

In addition to the outstanding musical talent, festival-goers will be able to snack on food from local and regional eateries as well as purchase cold, craft brews or cocktails. Festival-goers can also enjoy the local craft vendors selling everything from handmade jewelry and leather goods to festival and artist merch.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, December 2, and you can find them HERE.

Photo Courtesy High Water Festival Facebook