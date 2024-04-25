Lainey Wilson, Tyler Childers, Joe Bonamassa Among Artists Set to Open for The Rolling Stones on New Tour

The Rolling Stones recently revealed that blues-rocker Gary Clark Jr. will be opening for them at the first show of their impending 2024 tour this Sunday, April 28, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Now, the British rock legends have announced the acts that will be supporting them at nearly every other concert on the 19-date trek.

Videos by American Songwriter

Among the artists joining Clark on the list of 2024 opening acts are country stars Lainey Wilson and Tyler Childers, acclaimed blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa, veteran soul singer Bettye Lavette, husband-and-wife Americana duo The War and Treaty, alt-rockers The Pretty Reckless, jam band Widespread Panic, teen female punk group The Linda Lindas, and rock ‘n’ blues act Ghost Hounds, and Icelandic blues-rockers KALEO.

[Buy Rolling Stones Concert Tickets]

Ghost Hounds, who supported The Stones at several other concerts in recent years, will open for them at three shows on the 2024 trek—on June 7 in Atlanta, June 15 in Cleveland, July 5 in Vancouver, Canada.

A support act has yet to be confirmed for only one show on the tour, a May 23 concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

[RELATED: Can’t You Hear ’Em Rockin’: The Rolling Stones Post Tour Rehearsal Video; Ask Fans What Songs They Want to Hear Live]

Wilson will be performing with The Stones on June 30 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Details About The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour

As previously reported, The Rolling Stones will be supporting their 2023 studio album Hackney Diamonds, on the upcoming tour. Fans can expect to hear the band playing plenty of its classic hits, some fan-favorite deep cuts, and selections from the new album.

More About the Tour

The Stones’ 2024 North American tour features a total of 19 concerts, and is plotted out through a July 17 performance in Santa Clara, California.

The tour will include a May 2 concert at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The band also will play multiple shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tickets for The Rolling Stones’ concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

Here is the full list of tour dates, as well as the artists that are opening each show:

April 28 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium, opener: Gary Clark Jr.

May 2 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 7 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium, openers: Carin León, Electric Mud

May 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium, opener: The Pretty Reckless

May 15 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field, opener: Joe Bonamassa

May 23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium, opener: to be announced

May 26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium, opener: Lawrence

May 30 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium, opener: The Red Clay Strays

June 3 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium, opener: Tyler Childers

June 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, opener: Ghost Hounds

June 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field, opener: KALEO

June 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium, opener: Ghost Hounds

June 20 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High, opener: Widespread Panic

June 27 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field, opener: Bettye LaVette

June 30 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field, opener: Lainey Wilson

July 5 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ BC Place, opener: Ghost Hounds

July 10 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium, opener: The War and Treaty

July 13 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium, opener: The Linda Lindas

July 17 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium, opener: The Beaches

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.