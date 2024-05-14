How to Vote for ‘The Voice’ Instant Save: Advance Your Favorite Singer to the Finale

Season 25 of The Voice is wrapping up. Artists like Serenity Arce, Asher HaVon and Nathan Chester are stepping up their vocal game as they battle for a spot in next week’s two-part finale. Coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire have advised and inspired all season long. However, they can now only observe as viewers decide who they want to see in the Top 5. That means you have the power to advance your favorite artist in the competition. And if your preferred candidate isn’t among the top four vote-getters, all isn’t lost. Here’s how to vote for the Instant Save on The Voice.

How To Instantly Save Your Favorite Artist on ‘The Voice’

The top four artists will be revealed during Tuesday’s (May 14) Live Results episode. Then, the five artists with the fewest amount of votes must compete for the Instant Save. One artist will win, rounding out the Top 5 in the May 20-21 finale.

the final decision is in your hands!! 🫵 don't forget to use your Instant Save during #TheVoice Lives TONIGHT 8/7c on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/KLF4Lt1u3q — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 14, 2024

A five-minute voting window will open up during the live episodes. Viewers can vote for the Instant Save during that window using one of two methods: online or through The Voice Official App.

For the Instant Save, viewers are allowed one vote per email address, regardless of login method.

Who Won Season 25’s First Instant Save?

Despite a knockout performance of Dan + Shay’s “19, You + Me” during last week’s Live Rounds, Tae Lewis found himself among the bottom four vote-getters. The North Carolina gospel singer had to battle Nadège, Zoe Levert and L. Rodgers to stay alive on The Voice.

Ultimately, Lewis’ performance of Shenandoah’s 1989 hit “Church on Cumberland Road” was enough to save him from elimination. The 32-year-old shoe stylist’s victory meant that Team Dan + Shay led the pack heading into the Live Semi-Finals of their debut coaching seasons.

Lewis, Madison Curbelo and Karen Waldrup represented Team Dan + Shay in Monday’s (May 12) Live Rounds. On social media, the “Speechless” singers called on their fans to continue the streak.

In our first season on @NBCTheVoice, TEAM DAN + SHAY is the only team with 3 artists advancing to the semi-finals. We wanna win it all, so we’re gonna need your help. Watch tonight and make sure to vote until 7 AM ET tomorrow. We love y'all so much, let's do this! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/FoEnvxr3Ui — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) May 13, 2024

“That was amazing to see y’all vote Tae through,” Dan Smyers gushed in a video posted Monday to the duo’s X/Twitter account. “You made the save for us. That means the world.”

