‘Madden NFL 27’ Unveils Rock-Heavy Soundtrack Led by Ozzy Osbourne: See the Full Track List

Just ahead of the NFL season, Madden NFL 27 will release the newest edition of the hit game. Set to hit shelves on August 13, the game promises more than updated graphics and a new roster. While fans had to wait just a few more days before the game officially dropped, EA Sports decided to offer a sample when sharing the soundtrack. Coming packed with over 80 songs, it appeared that EA not only highlighted country, rap, and rock, but also the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne.

According to Electronic Arts, when it came to picking the songs for each game, the energy was always at the forefront. Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive and President of Music for Electronic Arts, insisted, “Everyone’s life has its own soundtrack. And whether it’s Metallica, Motley Crue, Motorhead or The Who, we know what these songs are – and how they make us feel – from those very first notes.”

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Wanting the songs to connect with fans, Schnur also focused on recreating what it felt like to be at a game. “Consider Madden 27’s Stadium Mode to be the ultimate Classic Rock playlist: a specifically curated sonic experience that not only enhances gameplay but will always remind you of how and why great music still matters in your life. These songs put you in the stadium alongside 50,000 of your friends, watching the action on the field and rocking out as one. Nothing can match that feeling, and we’ve captured it.”

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Ozzy Osbourne Bringing The “Crazy Train” To ‘Madden NFL 27’

Highlighting just a few of the classic hits that will welcome fans to Madden NFL 27, the list included:

Ozzy Osbourne – “Crazy Train” (2002 version) Styx – “Renegade” The Who – “Won’t Get Fooled Again” Metallica – “For Whom the Bell Tolls” Mötley Crüe – “Kickstart My Heart” Stone Temple Pilots – “Plush” Motörhead – “Ace of Spades” Audioslave – “Cochise” The White Stripes – “Seven Nation Army” The Killers – “Mr. Brightside” Lamb of God – “Into Oblivion” Yungblud – “Hello Heaven, Hello” Good Charlotte – “The Anthem” 311 – “Beautiful Disaster” Incubus – “Pardon Me” White Zombie – “More Human Than Human” Lenny Kravitz – “Like a Jet” Lit – “My Own Worst Enemy” Paramore – “Misery Business” Quicksand – “Fazer” The Marcus King Band – “Red Door” The Red Clay Strays – “People Hatin’” Helmet – “Unsung” Trivium – “Pull Harder on the Strings of Your Martyr” Underoath – “Writing on the Walls”

With Ozzy passing away over a year ago, his addition to Madden NFL 27 appeared to be a fitting tribute. And judging by the soundtrack, EA Sports aimed to ensure that every kickoff and touchdown came with the same high-energy Ozzy brought to each performance.

Don’t miss Ozzy on Madden NFL 27, releasing August 13 on Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 5, and Switch 2.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)