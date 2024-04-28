How to Vote for Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Emmy Russell & Your ‘American Idol’ Top 8

Emmy Russell and the rest of the season 22 hopefuls continue to give their all each week on American Idol. Contestants like Will Moseley, Abi Carter and Jack Blocker are one step closer to fulfilling their dreams. Tonight (Sunday, April 28) is the annual “Year of Birth” show, during which the top 10 finalists will each perform a song from the year they were born. But their fates certainly aren’t in their own hands — nor are they entirely up to judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Viewers will decide tonight who deserves to advance to the top 8 and keep their dream alive. Here’s how you can make your voice heard tonight.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: What Were the Top Songs from the Year ‘American Idol’ Star Emmy Russell Was Born?]

How To Vote For the Top 8 on ‘American Idol’

Viewers can tune in to American Idol on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. At the end of the episode, host Ryan Seacrest will reveal the show’s top eight singers — along with the two hopefuls who will be eliminated. Voting from viewers will determine which of the top 10 moves on to the next round.

Voting opens at the start of the episode and closes during the final commercial break. There are three ways to vote on American Idol.

One option is voting online at AmericanIdol.com/Vote. To vote on your phone, download the American Idol app from the Apple store (iPhone) or Google Play store (Android.) Once you have created an account and signed in, click Go to Vote Now. Find your favorite singer and assign them the number of votes you want to cast. Then click the Save button.

You can also vote by texting your choice contestant’s number to “21523.” The voting number for each contestant will be displayed onscreen during tonight’s performances.

Viewers can submit up to 10 votes per voting method per contestant. This means you could potentially cast 30 votes your favorite singer’s way.

What To Expect From Tonight’s Episode

’90s country queen Shania Twain is stopping by the American Idol set to mentor the top 10 finalists. The “Come On Over” singer gushed on X/Twitter that she is “guest mentoring some fantastic singers, songwriters and musicians.”

Let’s go Idols! I’m guest mentoring some fantastic singers, songwriters and musicians on tonight’s @AmericanIdol 🥰 Tune in on @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/2hQkupexZ1 — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) April 28, 2024

Additionally, two past Idol winners will return to perform tonight. Country crooner Scotty McCreery, who won season 10, will perform his latest single “Cab in a Solo.” Additionally, Harlem subway singer “Just Sam,” who was crowned remotely as season 18’s winner, will also take the stage.

Featured photo via Instagram