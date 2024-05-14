Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, May 14, 2024? How to Watch

The Voice is returning tonight, May 14, with a new episode revealing the Top 9 Live Semi-Finals results. Viewers cast their votes last night following the performances. Tonight’s episode will include another Instant Save, as the bottom five performers must give it their all to be the one to join the Top 5. The Voice airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

On Monday’s episode, the Top 9 performed live—Asher HaVon, Maddi Jane, Nathan Chester, Madison Curbelo, Josh Sanders, Bryan Olesen, Serenity Arce, and Karen Waldrup took the stage to prove themselves to the viewers.

Nathan Chester performed a unique spin on Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness,” transforming the song with his personal, soulful flair. Fans on social media loved his rendition, pledging their votes for him and writing, “Nathan Chester just brought it! I love the new takes on oldies and he’s got my vote.”

Similar The Voice fan-favorite Bryan Olesen sang a flawless rendition of Phil Collins’ “Against All Odds.” Fans expressed their love for his performance, saying he “crushed it” and is “slaying this performance.” Another fan wrote, “Bryan Oleson gave us what we needed, a heartfelt Rock ballad, tapping into that emotion, taking his time on the melody, vulnerable & unadorned.”

The Voice Gears Up for an Instant Save Performance Tonight

Serenity Arce also took the stage last night on The Voice, delighting fans with her rendition of Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends.” She performed a unique acoustic performance which captivated the audience and caught Reba McEntire’s attention. McEntire praised her style and vocals, claiming she “won before you even started singing, with the approval of your brother,” referencing the confidence Serenity’s brother had in her talent.

Additionally, The Voice fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts on her performance as well. “Serenity Arce looking & sounding amazing. This felt so personal with that cry front & center. Sounded really good. She always has such pure emotion, facial expressions, sensitivity on the melody. So good!” on fan wrote in a glowing review.

Be sure to tune in tonight to see who made it to the Top 5 and who has to battle it out for an Instant Save. The stakes have never been higher as The Voice moves into the home stretch.

Featured Image by Tyler Golden/NBC