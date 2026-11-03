How to Vote for Your Favorite Artist on Season 30 of ‘The Voice’

America is finally getting to weigh in on The Voice. Following the conclusion of the show’s first-ever Cut Week, audiences at home are getting their first chance of the season to make their voices heard.

In the new, high-stakes phase of the competition coaches Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine each selected two artists ahead of performances, giving them direct trip to the Live Shows.

Videos by American Songwriter

The other five contestants were forced to perform for their lives, with only one spot available. After the five performances, each coach selected one of their five artists to join their other two competitors in the Lives.

As for the remaining 12 artists, America will decide their fate. The single artist from any team with the most votes from America will make it to the Lives, rounding out the Top 13.

Fans can vote via text message by sending their favorite artist’s name to 22854.

This season, voting is also available on TikTok. To cast their vote that way, fans must simply comment the name of their favorite artist on the pinned post on The Voice‘s TikTok account.

Voting is open now, and will close at 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Fans will find out the result of their votes when The Voice airs its first live show of the season on Monday, Nov. 9.

Keep reading to see the Cut Week performances of all the artists who are up for the one remaining spot in the Top 13.

Team Kelly

Brooklyn Marie – “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John

Text Brooklyn to 22854 or comment Brooklyn on TikTok.

Kyle Davis – “Can’t Find My Way Home” by Blind Faith

Text Kyle to 22854 or comment Kyle on TikTok.

Marcus Ladden Jr. – “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine” by Lou Rawls

Text Marcus to 22854 or comment Marcus on TikTok.

Nina Howland – “In the Kitchen” by Reneé Rapp

Text Nina to 22854 or comment Nina on TikTok.

Team Riley

Allie Rae – “4X4XU” by Lainey Wilson

Text Allie Rae to 22854 or comment Allie Rae on TikTok.

Everett Bounds – “Killing Time” by Clint Black

Text Everett to 22854 or comment Everett on TikTok.

Kayleigh Mathews – “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline

Text Kayleigh to 22854 or comment Kayleigh on TikTok.

Keiyana Osmond – “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” by The Shirelles

Text Keiyana to 22854 or comment Keiyana on TikTok.

Team Queen

Alt Bloom – “For the First Time” by Kenny Loggins

Text Alt Bloom to 22854 or comment Alt Bloom on TikTok.

Bryan Jaymes – “Use Me” by Bill Withers

Text Bryan to 22854 or comment Bryan on TikTok.

Chari – “Killing Me Softly” by Fugees

Text Chari to 22854 or comment Chari on TikTok.

Destinee Monroe – “Space Oddity” by David Bowie

Text Destinee to 22854 or comment Destinee on TikTok.

Team Adam

Amanda Mikkel – “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton

Text Amanda to 22854 or comment Amanda on TikTok.

Brandon Diaz – “Dare You to Move” by Switchfoot

Text Brandon to 22854 or comment Brandon on TikTok.

Evan James – “Midnight Train to Memphis” by Chris Stapleton

Text Evan to 22854 or comment Evan on TikTok.

Owen Uffens – “Electric Feel” by MGMT

Text Owen to 22854 or comment Owen on TikTok.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC