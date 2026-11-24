Ferryn & Brinkley are bringing their love for Dolly Parton to The Voice stage. The sisters were perhaps the most excited contestants of the season’s Top 10 when they learned that the show planned to host a week of competition in the late icon’s honor.

Not only are they fans of the singer, but they also have a special connection to her. Like Parton, the Wright sisters, who are competing on Riley Green’s first-ever team, were born in Sevierville, Tennessee. On top of that, they work as performers at her nearby amusement park, Dollywood.

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“She is EVERYTHING in our town, and the fact that we are on this stage this week involved in a tribute for her fills our hearts,” the sisters told Billboard. “What an honor! The beautiful thing about music is that we can continue people’s memories, even when they no longer walk this Earth with us! We will always love you Dolly! This week is for you.”

Ferryn & Brinkley and Kyle Davis Channel Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers on The Voice

For the night’s performances, contestants on competition teams joined together to sing tracks from Parton’s catalogue.

For their part, Ferryn & Brinkely were matched up with Kelly Clarkson’s 61-year-old team member, Kyle Davis.

The trio was tasked with performing “Islands in the Stream.” Parton and Kenny Rogers released the now-iconic duet in 1983.

For the Wrights, performing in Parton’s honor was an easy ask. After all, the sisters consider her one of their top influences.

“Many people don’t know the thousands of songs she has written, because only a handful are mainstream, but she was an incredible songwriter!” they told the outlet. “She never forgot where she was from, and her songs tell that story.”

“We love that Dolly was always true to herself and didn’t try to fit into the standards of country music during her career,” the sisters continued. “You either liked her or you didn’t, but she was one of the most kindhearted, genuine human beings (we think) on this planet. She did so much for our community, and still to this day her legacy continues.”

Davis might not be as much as a natural fit for Parton’s works. However, he too had a deep admiration for the late singer.

“I was always amazed at her sense of philanthropy,” he said. “And how easily she moved through social and political groups with so much ease.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC