Before sadly passing away at 80 in August, Dolly Parton left her mark on country music, fans, and the world. Over the last few months, countless tributes poured in, honoring her legacy. But besides her time in the spotlight, she often nurtured a lasting relationship with The Voice. Although she didn’t coach, she served as a guest advisor, performed alongside Miley Cyrus, and even made a surprise appearance during Blake Shelton’s retirement episode. Never forgetting the light and love she brought to the stage, contestants Connor Closs and Brianna Cameron joined forces for an unforgettable cover of “I Will Always Love You.”

Wow, That was an incredible performance by brianna cameron, And connor closs, They sounded amazing together, And it was one of the best performances of the night this week during dolly parton night #TheVoice. — Nicholas_Sye (@NicholasSye1) November 24, 2026

The Voice is and always will be a competition. Although Closs and Cameron found themselves in the Top 10, none of that mattered when they took the stage. In just a few weeks, one of the remaining contestants will claim victory on The Voice, but during tonight’s episode, it was all about Dolly.

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Originally written and recorded by Dolly in 1973, the song eventually caught the attention of Whitney Houston. What originated as a love letter to Porter Wagoner turned into an international hit when featured in the 1992 blockbuster The Bodyguard. The song went on to sell over 24 million copies, becoming the best-selling single of all time by a female solo artist. But again, when Closs and Cameron stood under the spotlight – they simply wanted to honor the Queen of Country Music.

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Dolly Parton Was A “Genius Songwriter” And “Fearless Storyteller”

While Closs came from Adam Levine’s team and Cameron was on Team Kelly Clarkson, they both shared a love for Dolly. Discussing the impact she had on his own career, Closs admitted, “Even though I was never a huge fan of country music growing up, I couldn’t help but be amazed by the genius songwriting of Dolly Parton. Her story has always stuck with me, too. Even though she grew up in a poor family, she never let anything stop her from sharing her music with the world, and continued to live her life with kindness, love, and generosity.”

For Cameron, Dolly wasn’t just a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. She was the blueprint for any young artist. “Dolly Parton is the best blueprint for how to be a fearless storyteller and stay 100% true to yourself. As a young artist and songwriter myself, I’m so inspired by how she could turn real, honest emotion into timeless songs that connect with everyone.”

Taking on a song made famous by Houston and Dolly was no small task, especially with millions watching at home. But for Closs and Cameron, the challenge wasn’t simply hitting the right notes. It was about paying tribute to the woman whose words gave those notes life. And for one night, they all walked away winners.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)