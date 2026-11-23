Grand Theft Auto VI just dropped after a 13-year wait. Millions of gamers are happily returning to Vice City to delve into the criminal underworld. All of the missions, open-world exploration, and carjacking wouldn’t be the same without a killer soundtrack, though. However, Rockstar Games didn’t just pull some of the hottest songs from today’s charts for the game. Like previous installments, they packed GTA 6 with some golden oldies, including a country classic from the Bellamy Brothers.

Like other throwback bangers, “Let Your Love Flow” by the Bellamy Brothers got a boost in streams from younger listeners earlier this year thanks to the hype surrounding GTA 6. More specifically, a dozen songs from the soundtrack found a new audience when they appeared in Grand Theft Auto: An Extended Look on Netflix and YouTube earlier this year, according to NME.

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[RELATED: The Bellamy Brothers Have Neil Diamond To Thank for Their First No. 1 Hit]

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The Bellamy Brothers’ “Let Your Love Flow” saw an 80% increase in streams after the special premiered. With the game finally live, that number has continued to climb. It currently has more than 298 million streams on Spotify. That’s more than their other top four songs on the platform combined.

A Look at the Country Classic Revived by GTA 6

The Bellamy Brothers released “Let Your Love Flow” in January 1976, a little more than 50 years before Grand Theft Auto VI dropped. It was a massive international hit, reaching No. 1 in multiple countries. In the United States, it reached the top of the Hot 100 and No. 21 on the country chart.

According to Songfacts, Larry Williams wrote the song. He was Neil Diamond’s roadie and hoped Diamond would cut the song. However, he passed on it. His drummer brought a demo of the song to the Bellamy Brothers and they were immediately interested. It became their biggest hit.

Before it appeared in GTA 6, “Let Your Love Flow” was used in several movies. The long list includes Little Darlings, Slums of Beverly Hills, Clay Pigeons, and American Made. It also played during episodes of That ’70s Show, The Sopranos, and Breaking Bad.

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