The Voice is kicking off an all-new, special round of the competition this week: Dolly Parton Week. On August 25th, country music icon Dolly Parton passed away following a brief battle with cancer. The global icon gave back in countless ways to society, but also to The Voice, on which she was both a guest advisor and guest performer multiple times. This week, each of the remaining 10 contestants in the competition will sing songs from Parton’s catalog, from “Jolene” to tracks from her iconic Rockstar era.

The Voice Season 30 has been a season of firsts for multiple reasons. First off, this season welcomes two new judges to the table: Riley Green and Queen Latifah. During blind auditions, there was also a brand new “First In” button, which allowed judges to snatch an artist for their team if they were the first to turn their chair.

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Another new feature, “Cut Week,” eliminated more than half of the remaining contestants on the show in early November. This dropped the number of contestants from 28 to a staggering 12. Now, as of last week, we officially have our top 10.

Who’s Singing What On Tonight’s Episode Of ‘The Voice’?

So, who are the top 10, and what Dolly songs will they be singing? Tonight’s episode will include a series of duets, with performances from members of every team.

BIGCOUNTRY from Team Queen and Dakota Cohen from Team Adam will perform “Jolene”, Parton’s classic song about a redheaded beauty who’s come to take her man.

Joe Henley from Team Riley and Koumba Diallo from Team Kelly will be performing “When I Get Where I’m Going”, a duet that Parton recorded with Brad Paisley for his 2005 Time Well Wasted album.

Duo Ferryn & Brinkley from Team Riley and Kyle Davis from Team Kelly will sing “Islands In The Stream”, the mainstream hit that Parton duetted with Kenny Rogers in 1983.

Lexi Stephens from Team Adam and Mia Knight from Team Queen will perform “Wrecking Ball”, which Parton sang with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 2023 Rockstar album.

Finally, Connor Closs from Team Adam and Brianna Cameron from Team Kelly will be singing “I Will Always Love You”, the Parton hit that shot Whitney Houston to the top of the charts in 1992.

To watch The Voice tonight, viewers can tune in to NBC at 9 PM Eastern Time.

Photo by: Don Arnold/WireImage