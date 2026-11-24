Joe Henley and Koumba Diallo brought their best to Dolly Parton Week on The Voice. On the show’s special live episode, artists from competing teams were paired up to sing tracks by the late Parton, who died in August after a short battle with cancer.

Henley, Team Riley Green’s standout 19-year-old country singer, found himself matched with Diallo, a 16-year-old powerhouse representing Kelly Clarkson’s team.

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For their performance, Henley and Diallo were tasked with singing “When I Get Where I’m Going.” Brad Paisley released the song, which featured Parton, in 2005.

Ahead of her time on stage, Diallo opened up to Billboard about what singing in Parton’s honor meant to her.

“Honestly, I didn’t grow up knowing a lot of Dolly’s music, but the more I learned about her, the more I realized she was so much more than just a voice,” she said. “She was one of the hardest-working people in the business, and she was smart about it, too. She wrote her own songs, ran her own business, and never let anyone underestimate her because of how she looked or where she came from.”

“She was also so quick and funny,” Diallo added. “In every interview I watched, she had the whole room laughing within seconds.”

What Diallo most respects about Parton, though, is the fact that “she was kind, and she used everything she built to help others, like sending books to millions of kids.”

“As a 16-year-old just starting out, she is the kind of woman I look up to,” she said. “Getting to honor her on that stage means everything to me.”

What to Know About The Voice‘s Dolly Parton Week

Henley and Diallo’s performance was one of five that viewers got to take in on The Voice‘s Nov. 23 episode, which featured the season’s top 10 contestants.

Elsewhere, Team Riley Green’s sister duo Ferryn & Brinkley, performed “Islands in the Stream” alongside Kyle Davis from Team Kelly.

Meanwhile, the show paired Queen Latifah’s BigCountry with Adam Levine’s Dakota Cohen to take on “Jolene.” Later, Team Queen’s Mia Knight and Team Adam’s Lexi Stephens sang a special version of “Wrecking Ball.”

Last but not least was Team Adam’s Connor Closs and Team Kelly’s Brianna Cameron, who put their own spin on “I Will Always Love You.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC