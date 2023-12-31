How to Watch ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ Featuring Lainey Wilson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blake Shelton, & More

The time has finally come to say goodbye to 2023. Over the past week, celebrities and iconic singers have taken a moment to remember the highs and lows of the year. But now, with the new year only a few hours away, some of country music’s biggest stars are gearing up to perform at New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Besides featuring singers like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lainey Wilson, and Cody Johnson, CBS is showing just how big their bash is by celebrating the new year with five hours’ worth of music.

There are few places like Nashville when it comes to throwing a party and CBS is proving that with their New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Showcasing talents like Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins, Bailey Zimmerman, Parker McCollum, and numerous others, the festivities will be hosted by both Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith. Given the size of the production, the big bash will air at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 pm CST on CBS. For those who might not have cable, it will also stream on Paramount+.

Although the big bash starts at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st, the celebration will be broken up into two parts. The first half, which is a two-and-a-half-hour block, will play from 7:30-10:00 p.m. At that time, the local news will take over. But don’t worry, the news only lasts for 30 minutes before the second half of the big bash kicks off, running from 10:30 p.m. to 1:05 a.m. ET.

Cody Johnson Proud To Represent Texas At ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

With New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash striking a multi-year deal with CBS, executive producer Robert Deaton recently discussed the motivation behind the celebration. “Building on what we have established over the last two years by focusing on our artists, the fans and the vibrancy of downtown Nashville, this year’s lineup is shaping up to be our most exciting yet. We will celebrate 50 years of the iconic Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd, the skyrocketing.”

Featuring over 50 musical performances throughout the night, Johnson shared his excitement for the opportunity and can’t wait to represent Texas. “We’re proud to represent [Texas’] legacy in country music’s history because when you claim it, you’re giving 110 percent of yourself even to attempt to reach that level.” He added, “I’m not just thinking about having No. 1 hits on radio and selling out arenas. Making bodies of work that are an appetizer to an entree that’s benefitting the rest of my career is important.”

Be sure to tune in to New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash tonight, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m, CST.

