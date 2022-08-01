Joe Walsh has tapped Dave Grohl for his James Gang reunion concert. The all-star showcase will be “one last ride” for the Ohio rock outfit.

The show will take place at Walsh’s VetAid 2022 concert, which benefits his national veterans non-profit of the same name. Along with Grohl joining James Gang, the sixth annual festival will include the likes of Nine Inch Nails, the breeders, and the Black Keys among others. The entire line-up features Ohio-based artists.

The James Gang trio of Walsh, bassist Dale Peters, and drummer Jim Fox—the same line-up behind hits “Funk #49” and “Walk Away”—will reunite for the first time in over 15 years at the Columbus’ Nationwide Arena.

The show will also be hosted for the third time by Cleveland native Drew Carey.

“It all started in Ohio,” Walsh said in a statement. “Picking up my first guitar as a kid in Columbus set me on a musical journey to Kent State, Cleveland, and then the world. Now it is a great privilege and humbling opportunity for me to share the stage once again with my original James Gang buddies and with this absolutely incredible group of Ohio rock legends like Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys, the Breeders, and Dave Grohl.”

He continued, “I believe in Ohio and look forward to celebrating our musical legacy while honoring our veterans with VetsAid 2022.”

Tickets for VetsAid 2022, featuring what is promised to be the “final” James Gang performance, will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 5. The show is scheduled for November 13.

(Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)